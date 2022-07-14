These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BUIS, Heidi June, 48, died Friday, July 1, 2022 in Danville. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
DONAHUE, Richard J., 84, died at 2:28 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville with Father Thomas Szydlik officiating. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Fowler, Ind.
ROSS, Madge L., 101, died July 12, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Visitation: 1:30-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Graveside service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Chapel Mausoleum in Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Jim Russell officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
CHAMPAIGN
RICHARDS, Randy Lee, 59, died at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
FAIRMOUNT
DAVIS, Rex Allen, 79, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, with Steve Biggs officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Bean Cemetery in Cleone.
GEORGETOWN
GILBERT, Tawna, 71, died at 8:51 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services.
HOOPESTON
BLACKWELL, Sharon, 78, died at 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Larry Baughn officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
EVANS, Sadie Beth, 71, died at 7:17 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hill Cemetery.
RUNGE, Nancy Jo, 81, died at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home in St. Simons Island, Ga. Arrangements are pending.
ROSSVILLE
RITTER, Kay Arlette, 85, died on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Rossville Church of Christ, 514 E. Attica St., Rossville.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
RADEMACHER, Sue Ann, 77, died at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her residence. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at West Lebanon Christian Church in West Lebanon, Ind. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at the church with Pastor Rod Andrews officiating. Burial: Highland Cemetery in Williamsport, Ind.
