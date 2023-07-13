These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
DRAPER, Joseph E., 46, died July 9. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on July 14 at Robison Chapel.
CATLIN
RITCHIE, Linda Beth, 77, died at 12:20 p.m. on July 7 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on July 22 at Catlin United Methodist Church. Services: 12 p.m. on July 22 at the church. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
BEMIS, James Raymond, 60, died July 10. Arrangements are pending.
WRIGHT, Frank E., 74, died July 10. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
PATTERSON, Terry Lee, 69, died at 9:05 a.m. on July 10 at home. Graveside services: 10 a.m. EDT on July 15 at Boswell Cemetery.
URBANA
RICHTER, Rob W., 28, died July 9. Graveside services with military honors: 11 a.m. on July 17 at Danville National Cemetery.
STONE BLUFF, Ind.
CROSS, Ruthie Jean, 88, died July 9. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. on July 17 at Maus Funeral Home. Services: 7 p.m. on July 17 at the funeral home. Burial: Neal Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
MOORE, Sandra S., 88, died July 11. Graveside service: 2 p.m. on July 16 at Riverside Cemetery.
