These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BUTTS, Alice Marilyn, 91, died Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Gardenview Manor in Tilton. Funeral: 3 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home, 622 Third St., Covington, Ind., with Pastor Duane Mycroft officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. CDT on Thursday at the funeral home.
CUNNINGHAM, Alma Corneice, 73, died at 9:14 a.m. on July 6, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Service: 12 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at The Life Church in Danville with Bishop Franklin Bourn officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
MORGAN, Shirley, 77, died July 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
EVANS, Sadie, 71, died at 7:17 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.