DANVILLE
MARXMILLER, Cathy, 68, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are pending.
FITHIAN
WILHAM, John D., 83, died Dec. 31, 2022. A memorial gathering will be May 28 at his daughter’s home in Tremont, Ill.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
LAPE, Donald Clinton, 87, died Jan. 3. Visitation: 12 – 2 p.m. EST on Jan. 6 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. EST on Jan. 6 at the funeral home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
