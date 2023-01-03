These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:

DANVILLE

FLEMING, Carl A., 87, died Nov. 25, 2022. Graveside services: 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 6 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington, Ind. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. CST on Jan. 7 at Catlin Community Center.

FITHIAN

WILHAM, John D., 85, died Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending.

LENOX, Mich.

EMSHWILLER, Jon, 82, formerly of Covington, Ind., died Jan. 2. Cremation was chosen.

