These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
KRAINOCK, Harold E., 93, died on Dec. 11, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 at American Legion Post 210 with military honors.
FAIRMOUNT
FULTZ, Fred Junior, 78, died at 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Horizon Health. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the chapel. Burial: Davis Cemetery with military honors.
HOOPESTON
FERDINAND, Vivian Jean, 90, died at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 at her home. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
MOUDY, Alan C., 78, died Jan. 25 at Roudebush VA Medical Center. Services: 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Shelby Funeral Home.
