These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
SPENCER, Freddie, 68, died Jan. 22. Arrangements are pending.
OAKWOOD
GRINDLEY, Carrie M., 89, died Jan. 25 at her home. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
DARNELL, Marilyn Jean died Jan. 23 at the Fountain Springs Assisted Living. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Robison Chapel. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
LAFAYETTE, Ind.
CAMPBELL, Mark Lewis, 72, died Jan. 19 at his home. Services will be private.
