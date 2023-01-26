These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:

DANVILLE

SPENCER, Freddie, 68, died Jan. 22. Arrangements are pending.

OAKWOOD

GRINDLEY, Carrie M., 89, died Jan. 25 at her home. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

RIDGE FARM

DARNELL, Marilyn Jean died Jan. 23 at the Fountain Springs Assisted Living. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Robison Chapel. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Oak Ridge Cemetery.

LAFAYETTE, Ind.

CAMPBELL, Mark Lewis, 72, died Jan. 19 at his home. Services will be private.

