These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
HOOPESTON
ALLISON, Daniel Lee Jr., 64, died at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WINTERS, Sandra, 75, died at 1:46 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the funeral home. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
