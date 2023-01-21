These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
DUKE, Jererine, 91, died at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 18 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Danville National Cemetery.
WEAVER, Kevin, 68, died Jan. 19 at his home. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Crossroads Christian Church. Services: 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the church.
ARMSTRONG
KUCHENBROD, Barbara Lee, 87, died Jan. 18. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Danville National Cemetery.
FITHIAN
THOMPSON, Stacy, 61, died Jan. 19 at home. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
ALLISON, Daniel L., 64, died at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
POTOMAC
CORNWELL, Sandra, 76, died Jan. 18 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Cremation rites were accorded.
TILTON
JONES, Paul Henry Sr., 75, died Jan. 18 at Accolade Healthcare. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Danville National Cemetery.
CARBONDALE, Ind.
EDWARDS, Charles E. Jr., 72, died at 11:39 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. EST on Jan. 27 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
