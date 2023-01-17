These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
VERHOEVEN, Kenneth L., 87, died on Jan. 14 at Hawthorne Inn. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
LANGSTON, Larry T. Sr., 76, died Jan. 11 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Better Days Cocktails and Bar.
HOOPESTON
HARI, Eldon Lee, 90 died at 6:37 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. ‘18 at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
