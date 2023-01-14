These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COTTLE, James, 73, died Nov. 6, 2022 at his home in Taylor, Tex. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Days Inn Banquet Hall. Food will be provided.
GEORGETOWN
LANGSTON, Larry Tyler, 76, died Jan. 11, 2023 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
BURY, Larry, 81, died at 7:19 p.m. on Jan. 12 at IMH Hospital in Watseka. Arrangements are pending.
RIDGE FARM
WALTHALL, David M., 91, died on Jan. 5 at his home in Dunedin, Fla. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Vermilion Grove Friends Church. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the church. Burial: Vermilion Grove Cemetery.
