These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CARMEAN, John, 35, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are pending.
MARXMILLER, Cathy, 68, died Jan. 4. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Calvary Baptist Church.
CHENEYVILLE
ZIEMNISKY, Paul D. Sr., 75, died at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 10. Arrangements are pending.
FITHIAN
ELGIN, Robert T., 95, died at 4:52 p.m. on Jan. 9. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Robison Chapel. Services: 12 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the chapel. Burial: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
JAMAICA
WAGLE, Toni L., 64, died at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 6. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
GORHAMN, Eva “Jean,” 93, died at 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 8. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Robison Chapel. Services: 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the chapel. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
GOOSE CREEK, S.C.
BAILEY, Anna Marie, 97, died Dec. 28, 2022. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
