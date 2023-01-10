These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
RAY, Larry Gene died Nov. 28, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at East Park Church of Christ. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the church. Burial: Jewett Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
SCHALEY, Barry W., 79, died Jan. 9. Arrangements are pending.
RANTOUL
LOVEJOY, Debra A., 63, died Jan. 6. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
WILLETT, Billy Lee, 89, died Jan. 7. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.
DUNEDIN, Fla.
WALTHALL, David M., 91, died Jan. 5 Arrangements are pending.
