These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:

DANVILLE

RAY, Larry Gene died Nov. 28, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at East Park Church of Christ. Services: 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the church. Burial: Jewett Cemetery.

OAKWOOD

SCHALEY, Barry W., 79, died Jan. 9. Arrangements are pending.

RANTOUL

LOVEJOY, Debra A., 63, died Jan. 6. Arrangements are pending.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.

WILLETT, Billy Lee, 89, died Jan. 7. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.

DUNEDIN, Fla.

WALTHALL, David M., 91, died Jan. 5 Arrangements are pending.

Tags

Trending Video