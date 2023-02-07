These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
CHANDLER, John Wayne, 76, died Feb. 5 at Accolade Healthcare. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the funeral home. Burial: Walnut Corner Cemetery.
EITEL, Vicki L., 80, died Feb. 4. Arrangements are pending.
FOX, Carl E., 78, died at 12:37 a.m. on Feb 2 at his home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Services: 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 at First Baptist Church in Hoopeston. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
CHRISMAN
McCORD, LEE H., 86, died Feb. 3. Arrangements are pending.
