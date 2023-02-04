These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BLOUGH, Jo Anna, 77, died Feb. 1 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Visitation: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
FOX, Carl, 78, died at 12:37 a.m. on Feb 2. Arrangements are pending.
RUDD, Carol, 83, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
BANNERMAN, Joseph, 63, died Jan. 30. Arrangements are pending.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.
DECK, Donna D., 81, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are pending.
