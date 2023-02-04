These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:

DANVILLE

BLOUGH, Jo Anna, 77, died Feb. 1 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Visitation: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

FOX, Carl, 78, died at 12:37 a.m. on Feb 2. Arrangements are pending.

RUDD, Carol, 83, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are pending.

GEORGETOWN

BANNERMAN, Joseph, 63, died Jan. 30. Arrangements are pending.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.

DECK, Donna D., 81, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are pending.

Tags

Trending Video