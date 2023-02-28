These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:

DANVILLE

EYESTONE, Barbara, 79, died at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 17 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on March 3 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.

HOOPESTON

JONES, Bobby, 77, died at 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 10-11 am. on March 2 at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside service: 11:15 a.m. on March 2 at Floral Hill Cemetery.

MILLER, Jerry, 77, died at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.

RIDGE FARM

WISHARD, Inez J., 76, died Feb. 24. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3 at Ridge Farm Church of Christ. Services: 1 p.m. on March 3 at the church. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery.

ROSSVILLE

WEST, Karol, 58, died at 6:39 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 12-1:30 p.m. on March 2 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.

WARREN COUNTY, Ind.

MILLER, Jeanne L., 71, died Feb. 27 at her residence. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on March 3 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EST on March 3 at the funeral home. Burial: Hicks Cemetery.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn.

FARRIS, Donna M., 84, died Feb. 23. Graveside service: 3 p.m. on March 4 at Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.

