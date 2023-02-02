These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
LYONS, Terry, 81, died Dec. 22, 2022 at home. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
SPENCER, Freddie L., 68, died Jan. 22. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CISSNA PARK
LaBOUNTY, Lisa Ann, 59, died at 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Services will be held at a later date.
HOOPESTON
LANE, Shirley Lee, 86, died at 6 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
TILTON
SETSER, Bruce A., 68, died Jan. 30 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services: 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Catlin Church of Christ.
