These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
PAXTON, Lawrence, 76, died Feb. 14. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
MERRIMAN, Rodney Wayne, 53, died at 12:08 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. EST on Feb. 18 at Williamsport Christian Church. Services: 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the church.
POOR, Julia, 84, died on Feb. 15 at Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport. Celebration of life: 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Grady Funeral Home.
