These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
KINGMAN, Ind.
CARTER, Veno, 45, died Jan. 27, 2023 at his home. Celebration of life: 2-6 p.m. EST on Feb. 11 at Lake Holiday Hideaway.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
CAMPBELL, Archie C., 79, died Feb. 8 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST on Feb. 11 at Shelby Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EST on Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
MARQUETTE, Mich.
SMITH, Mark E., 77, died Feb. 8 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.