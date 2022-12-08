These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
REFFETT, Mary, 75, died Dec. 1. Services: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Second Church of Christ.
SWISHER, Jason, 42, died at 12:53 a.m. on Dec. 1 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
NECESSARY, Samuel, 69, died Dec. 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
OGDEN
BROWN, Charlotte F., 74, died Dec. 3, 2022. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Ogden Methodist Church. Services: 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the church.
WESTVILLE
FOUREZ, Cynthia Ann, 61, died Nov. 26 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
GEISERT, Leslie M., 80, died Dec. 4 at Autumn Trace. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the funeral home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
GOODRICK, Wayne, 72, died at 3:29 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Franciscan Health. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the funeral home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
