These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
FAIRMOUNT
SHUTE, Bette K., 92, died Dec. 3 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Robison Chapel. Services: 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
VINES, M. Eileen, 96, died at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Burial will be private.
OAKWOOD
LOCK, Bart Keith, 59, died Dec. 2. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Kruger Funeral Home. Service: 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
OGDEN
BROWN, Charlotte Faye, 74, died at 6:44 p.m. on Dec. 3 at home. Arrangements are pending.
WELLINGTON
GILLINS, Cheryl Ann, 76, died at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 30 at her home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Milford Christian Church. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
