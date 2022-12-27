These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BUDD, Gene Ellen, 76, died Dec. 22. Arrangements are pending.
POLLOCK, Kelly Jo, 62, died Dec. 23. Arrangements are pending.
PROSECKY, Dylan R., 31, died at 7:17 a.m. on Dec. 23. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Services: 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the chapel. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
GEORGETOWN
EDWARDS, Joyce Marie, 80, died at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 20. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Robison Chapel. Services: 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the chapel. Burial: Walnut Corner Cemetery.
PHELPS, Kim Earl, 65, died Dec. 24. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
EDWARDS, Gary William, 74, died at 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 23. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. EST on Dec. 30 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.