These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
LIGGETT, Jeffrey, 65, died Dec. 21. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Catlin Church of Christ. Services: 12 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the church.
LYONS, Terrence, 81, died Dec. 22. Arrangements are pending.
FAIRMOUNT
PHELPS, Larry L., 82, died Dec. 8. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Danville National Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
REDDEN, Susan, 63, died at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WATSEKA
EIGHNER, Richard Wayne, 72, died at 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 22. There will be no services.
