These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
GILBERT, Jonathon C., 24, died Dec. 19. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
SEAGRAVES, Sandra K., 62, died Dec. 16. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
GEORGETOWN
EDWARDS, Joyce, 80, died at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
REDDEN, Susan, 63, died at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
DEZARN, Nadeen Michelle, 4 months, died Dec. 18. Services were held Wednesday. Burial: West Union Cemetery in Montezuma, Ind.
