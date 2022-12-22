Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Morning high of 35F with temps falling sharply to near 10. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.