DANVILLE

GILBERT, Jonathon C., 24, died Dec. 19. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

SEAGRAVES, Sandra K., 62, died Dec. 16. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

GEORGETOWN

EDWARDS, Joyce, 80, died at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending.

HOOPESTON

REDDEN, Susan, 63, died at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Arrangements are pending.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.

DEZARN, Nadeen Michelle, 4 months, died Dec. 18. Services were held Wednesday. Burial: West Union Cemetery in Montezuma, Ind.

