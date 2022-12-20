Partly cloudy. High 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 10:56 am
The following obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
MARRON, Brundy Jo, 80, died Dec. 16. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
