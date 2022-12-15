These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
GIBSON CITY
YORK, Leona P., 87, died Dec. 9. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
CROSE, William F., 83, died Dec. 10. There will be no services.
GADDIS, Marjorie E., 88, died Dec. 9. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Chestnut Street Church of Christ. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the church. Burial: Potomac Cemetery.
TILTON
HUFFER, Rita Kay, 78, died Dec. 12. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BELL, Jeff W., 67, died Dec. 13. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. EST on Dec. 15 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 16 at the funeral home. Burial: Gopher Hill Cemetery.
