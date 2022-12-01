These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
HOOPESTON
MERSHON, Lois Joan, 90, died at 7:34 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Hoopeston First Church of God. Service: 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
PUTNAM, Judith Kay, 80, died at 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022 at Accolade Health Care in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston. Service: 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.