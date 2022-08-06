These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ELLIS, Owen W., 75, died July 29, 2022 at home. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
KINDRED, Julie Ann, 49, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in Danville.
VANCAMP, Linda, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
WRIGHT, Bradley Alan, 50, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
GEORGETOWN
HOSKINS, Pamel Kay, 63, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
RUTLEDGE, Linda, 79, died at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
HURON, James Dean, 56, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
CARGAL, Rosalie Ann, 91, died at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Williamsport Nursing and Rehab. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home, 111 E. Monroe St., Williamsport, Ind. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment: Highland Cemetery.
