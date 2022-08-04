These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
RODEFFER, Timothy Daniel, 50, died July 30, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be held later in New York.
NOLAND, Thomas C., 68, died at 2:26 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2022. Graveside services: 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.
WRIGHT, Bradley Alan, 50, died Aug. 2, 2022 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
GRIFFITH, Stephanie, 43, died July 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HAYN, Martha M., 95, died at 4:45 a.m. on July 30, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Jennifer Hartweg-Brown officiating. Burial: Huls Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
WHITTAKER, Burton Dale, 77, died at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
KEELE, Mark Alan, 64, died on July 28, 2022. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at First Assembly of God Church, 421 Market St., Covington, Ind. Funeral: 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Fairchild officiating.
