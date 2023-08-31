These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HAMM, Laverne, 97, died at 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 27 at home. Arrangements are pending.
STRAWSER, Jamey Dean Sr., 48, died Aug. 25. Celebration of life: 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Tilton Community Center.
WILLS, Brandon T., 35, died Aug. 20 in Peoria. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church.
BOSWELL, Ind.
NICCUM, Gerald Melvin, 74, died at 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 29. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Burial: Locust Grove Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
YATES, Donna E., 84, died at 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 2 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 2 at Grady Funeral Home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
