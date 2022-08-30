These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BAILEY, Virgil W., 84, died Aug. 26, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
DAVIS, Martha Jean, 85, died Aug. 25, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, with Father Loftus officiating. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
LANE, Steve Alan, 72, died Aug. 17, 2022 at his home in Florida. Services will be private.
TODD, Robert E., 70, died Aug. 23, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, Tilton. Service: 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BISMARCK
LEWIS, Gregory Kent, 66, died Aug. 27, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Service: 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville, with Pastor Kent Tibben officiating. Celebration of life will follow at Bismarck Men’s Club.
HENNING
POTTER, James J., 85, died at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. Sept. 2, 2022 at the funeral home with Mike Robling officiating. Burial: Gundy Cemetery with military rites being accorded by Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
ATTICA, Ind.
HOWARD, Elston, 91, died Aug. 25, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EDT on Aug. 30, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home in Attica. Services: 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 31, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Riverside Cemetery.
KIDD, Howard, 62, died Aug. 25 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Memorial gathering: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3, 2022 at Hedrick Church of God, 942 S. Adams St., Williamsport, Ind. Memorial service: 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3 at the church.
COVINGTON, Ind.
WINSLOW, Mary Beth, 39, died Aug. 29, 2022 at Franciscan Hospice, Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral: 2 p.m. EST on Sept. 1, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. EDT on Sept. 1 at the funeral home.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
GRIMBLE, Sandra, 77, died Aug. 23, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
