These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
HOOPESTON
JOHNSON, Wilma Elizabeth, 96, died at 5:27 p.m. on Aug. 1 Arrangements are pending.
O’TOOLE, Claudia M., 57, died Aug. 1. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
MILFORD
MANN, Katherine Marie, 59, died June 28 in St. Louis, Mo. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Floral Hill Cemetery.
SPRINGFIELD
COX, Sue, 77, died at 8:40 p.m. on July 29. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Elm Street Christian Church. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
