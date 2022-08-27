These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
DAVIS, Martha Jean, 85, died Aug. 25, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, with Father Loftus officiating. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
KINNEY, Carolyn, 92, died on Aug. 24, 2022. Services will be private.
MARCH, Deborah Lynn, 60, died Aug. 19, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the funeral home led by Pastor Doug Knapp.
MILLER, Richard Lane, 78, died Aug. 22, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Service: 12 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the funeral home.
SLIFER, Marilyn R., 81, died Aug. 21, 2022. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
TODD, Robert E., 70, died Aug. 23, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, Tilton. Service: 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
CHAMPAIGN
THOMAS, Vearlina R., 74, died at 12:20 p.m. on July 17, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2022 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel.
CHRISMAN
HIXON, John Currier, 60, died Aug. 16, 2022. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 at Hoult Cemetery, south of Chrisman, with Pastor Ed Stone officiating.
FITHIAN
DUDEN, Charlotte L., 83, died at 1:02 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Stearns Cemetery.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
GRIMBLE, Sandra, 77, died Aug. 23, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
