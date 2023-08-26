These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
FAIRMOUNT
WOLFE, Forrest Dean, 79, died at 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 22 at home. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Robison Chapel. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the chapel. Burial: Davis Cemetery.
CAYUGA, Ind.
YOUNGBLOOD, Carl, 83, died Aug. 24. Arrangements are pending.
STATE LINE CITY, Ind.
STRAWSER, Maggie Sue, 35, died at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 20. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
