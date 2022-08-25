These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
JOHNSON, Joanne, 87, died Aug. 21, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Jacob Chase officiating. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
GERMAN, Loretta Lee, 99, died Aug. 21, 2022 at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Hoopeston. Celebration of life: 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2022 at Rossville Fire Department.
WESTVILLE
ZIMMERMAN, Carol A., 75, died Aug. 22, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the funeral home.
CLINTON, Ind.
VAN SANT, Frederick, 78, died Aug. 19, 2022. Services: 12-2 p.m. EST on Sept. 11, 2022 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio.
NEWPORT, Ind.
HALL, Rita Jo, 67, died Aug. 21, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport, Ind. There will be no services.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
PRUITT, Stephanie, 42, died at 5:24 p.m. EST on Aug. 20, 2022 at West Ridge Health Care in Terre Haute, Ind. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. EST on Sept. 10, 2022 at American Legion Post 263, 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.