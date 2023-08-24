These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
ALLEN, Jacqueline Ann, 80, died Aug. 22 at Accolade. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
WILLIAMS, Florence, 81, died Aug. 17 at home. There will be no services.
HOOPESTON
COONCE, Mary Leona, 73, died at 5:27 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Anderson Funeral Home.
PEORIA
WILLS, Brandon T., 35, died Aug. 20. Arrangements are pending.
SHELBYVILLE
NORSIC, Chyenne Nicole Serepin, 26, died Aug. 13. Visitation: 12-3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Shelbyville First Church of the Nazarene. Services: 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the church.
TILTON
BROWN, Michael Dean, 52, died Aug. 18. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Songer Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.