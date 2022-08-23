These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DILLMAN, David M., 71, died at 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Ed Stone officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Park.
GIBSON, Barbara Elaine, 67, died Aug. 18, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Thomas Miller officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
GROTHE, Margaret ElNora, 90, died July 30, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Robert Cox officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
SHERWOOD, April Michelle (Ewing), 55, died Aug. 20, 2022. Services will take place at a later date.
WESTVILLE
BASZIS, Phyllis A., 88, died at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, with Father Steven Loftus officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
ATTICA, Ind.
HULSEY, Roy Lee, 60, died Aug. 17, 2022 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EST on Aug. 25, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home. Services: 8 p.m. EST on Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
