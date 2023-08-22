These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:

DANVILLE

CESNA, Dorothy Ann, 89, died Aug. 19. Services will be private.

ALVIN

BOEN, Kenneth, 81, died at 12:32 a.m. on Aug. 20 at home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Sunset Funeral Home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 at Bethel Cemetery. Burial: Bethel Cemetery.

CHARLESTON

BROWN, Sharon J., 73, died Aug. 15. Services will be private.

HOOPESTON

THORN, Roger Newton, 85, died at 8:07 a.m. on Aug. 20. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.

MILFORD

ANDERSON, Nancy Lee, 84, died at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Arcadia Care. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at Milford Christian Church. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the church. Burial: Floral Hill cemetery.

TILTON

EDWARDS, Jeffrey Sr., 70, died at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Sunset Funeral Home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the funeral home.

URBANA

JOHNSON, William, 74, died May 16. Arrangements are pending.

PERRYSVILLE, Ind.

STRAUGHN, David Bruce, 73, died Aug. 16. There will be no services.

