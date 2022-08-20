These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
LOCKHART, Fern Lorraine, 70, died Aug. 13, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022 at Living Water Apostolic Church, 1204 W. Williams St., Danville. Memorial service: 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the church. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola with Randy Taylor officiating.
WALTER, Sean Robert, 36 died Aug. 11, 2022 in Florida. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Bruce Parr officiating. Visitation 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the funeral home.
BELGIUM
MARTIN, Deborah A., 66, died at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Isaiah Crowl officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the chapel. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
THOMPSON, Glen D., 83, died Aug. 16, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022 at Friends Chapel, 20737 E. 2300 Rd., Chrisman. Service: 11 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the chapel with Rev. Mary McCrite officiating.
TILTON
McMAHON, Myke, 93, died Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wyanet, Ill.
WESTVILLE
WILLIAMS, Sue, 60, died Aug. 16, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville with Pastor LeStan Hoskins officiating. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
CAYUGA, Ind.
CROSS, Linda, 49, died Aug. 17, 2022. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022 at Sunset’s DeVerter Chapel in Cayuga, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the chapel.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
CANTRELL, Alma, 56, died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
