These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ELLIS, Owen W., 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
WHITE, John Stephen, 91, died at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Funeral mass: 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville, with Father Szydlik officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
GEORGETOWN
COLLINS, James David, 75, died at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Memorial visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown.
HOOPESTON
SIMPSON, Barbara Irene, 84, died at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Hoopeston. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
ROBINSON
MARBLE, James Allen, 92, died on July 25, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson and 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Funeral: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BONE, Jean, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville, Ind. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at First Church of Christ, 615 Fifth St., Covington, Ind. Funeral: 1 p.m. EDT at the church with Pastor Joey Emrick officiating. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
