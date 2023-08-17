These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CARPENTER, Roger, 80, died Aug. 14. Arrangements are pending.
COMPTON, Rhonda Lee, 65, died at 1:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
CROSS, Vernon C., 65, died at 2:18 a.m. on Aug. 13 at home. Memorial visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Robison Chapel with military honors at 4:45 p.m. Burial will be private at Danville National Cemetery.
SMITH, Gregory, 68, died Aug. 12 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Sunset Funeral Home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the funeral home.
SAVOY
WESTFALL, Janet, 90, died at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
