These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BROWN, James W., 56, died at 7:48 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HANKENSON, Lewis Y., 82, died at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending.
PARKER, Tod Manning, 79, died Aug. 9, 2022 at his home in Flat Rock, N.C. Memorial service: 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 at St. James Episcopal Church of Hendersonville, N.C.
ROSDAIL, Allen, 82, died at 11:16 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Dale DeNeal officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
SWAYK, Eugene W., 94, died Aug. 13, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Arrangements are pending.
TIU, Juvy L., 54, died at 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
ALVIN
REDDEN, Lloyd Scott, 70, died at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022 at his home. Service will be at a later date.
COVINGTON, Ind.
McBRIDE, Dorothy Mae, 83, died Aug. 13, 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. EST on Aug. 19, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. EST on Aug. 18 at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
LUBECHOW, Kaleb Benjamin, 27, died on July 27, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022 at Copper Creek Church, 2202 W. Curtis Rd., Champaign. Memorial service: 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the church with Pastor Scott Keeble and Pastor Leah Wenger officiating.
