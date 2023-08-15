These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
YOUNG, Dennis Wayne Jr., 50, died at 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 12. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Sunset Funeral Home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
SEXTON, O’Dell, 79, died at 12:35 p.m. on Aug. 12. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
SAVOY
WESTFALL, Janet, 90, died at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 13. Arrangements are pending.
