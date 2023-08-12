These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
EMERY, Goldie Mae, 72, died Aug. 5. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Songer Cemetery.
HUNT, Lisa Sue, 64, died Aug. 10 at home. There will be no services.
PECK, Clint Gregory, 60, died Aug. 9 at home. There will be no services.
CATLIN
HAGGERTY, John Robert Jr., 79, died July 23. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
MARTIN, Donald L., 85, died at 8:37 p.m. EDT on Aug. 9 at the Waters of Covington. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Calvary Baptist Church. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the church. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
TILTON
EATON, Glenda Pauline, 96, died at 6:31 a.m. on Aug. 8 at home. Services were held Aug. 11. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
ATTICA, Ind.
MORTIMORE, Jakob Aaron, 30, died Aug. 4. Visitation: 12-3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 12 at Dickerson Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the funeral home.
