DANVILLE

EMERY, Goldie Mae, 72, died Aug. 5. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Songer Cemetery.

HUNT, Lisa Sue, 64, died Aug. 10 at home. There will be no services.

PECK, Clint Gregory, 60, died Aug. 9 at home. There will be no services.

CATLIN

HAGGERTY, John Robert Jr., 79, died July 23. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.

MARTIN, Donald L., 85, died at 8:37 p.m. EDT on Aug. 9 at the Waters of Covington. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Calvary Baptist Church. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the church. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.

TILTON

EATON, Glenda Pauline, 96, died at 6:31 a.m. on Aug. 8 at home. Services were held Aug. 11. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.

ATTICA, Ind.

MORTIMORE, Jakob Aaron, 30, died Aug. 4. Visitation: 12-3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 12 at Dickerson Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the funeral home.

