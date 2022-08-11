These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
GOLDEN, Jacqueline, 93, died Aug. 9, 2022. Services will be private.
HOEFLINGER, Rose Marie, 93, died Aug. 4, 2022. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor J. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
GEORGETOWN
SHERMAN, Lee M., 89, died Aug. 8, 2022 at home. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Filicksky officiating. Military Rites conducted by American Legion Dornblaser Post 203.
ROSSVILLE
BENNETT, Jesse Jr., 96, died Aug. 5, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022 at Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial: Rossville Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post 210.
WESTVILLE
HURON, James Dean, 56, died Aug. 4, 2022 at home. Memorial service: 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022 at Abundant Life Church, 400 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
BROWNSBURG, Ind.
JONES, Charlotte J. died Aug. 4, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022 at Frist Funeral Home in Clinton, Ind. Service: 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022 at the funeral home with Charlie Jones officiating. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery.
KINGMAN, Ind.
VESTAL, Robert Franklin, 76, died at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022 at his son’s home in Hoopeston. There will be no services.
