These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
PECK, Clint Gregory Peck, 60, died Aug. 9 at home. Arrangements are pending.
ROBERTS, Ronald Edward, 88, died Aug. 9 at Accolade in Danville. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Mausoleum.
GEORGETOWN
CARPENTER, Darrell, 73, died July 30. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at The Rock Church. Military Honors: 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Danville National Cemetery.
ATTICA, Ind.
CARTER, Raymond C., 87, died Aug. 4 in Lebanon, Ind. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Maus Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Maus Funeral Home. Burial: Rest Haven Cemetery.
