These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ROULETTE, Charlene, 77, died July 28 at home. Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the funeral.
GEORGETOWN
CARPENTER, Darrell, 73, died July 30. Arrangements are pending.
INDIANOLA
KIRSCHNER, Sandra Kaye, 77, died at 9:50 p.m. on July 27 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 1 – 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Indianola United Methodist Church. Services: 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the church. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.
