DANVILLE
DAVIS, Kevin, 61, died Aug. 20, 2021. Services: 10 a.m. on April 13 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum.
FAIRMOUNT
ERP, Lowell Arthur, 81, died March 28 at home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 15 at Community of Christ Church, 201 Oak St., Georgetown.
HOOPESTON
FOUSE, Richard James Jr., 57, died at 6:23 p.m. on March 27 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on April 11 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on April 12 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
TILTON
MADSEN, Jeff Eugene, 62, died at 6:18 p.m. on April 3 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. on April 14 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
