These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
COMRIE, Peter Jr., 66, died April 4. Arrangements are pending.
GREENE, Glenda A., 84, died April 4 at Accolade Healthcare. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on April 10 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on April 10 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
INGRAM, Nina May, 86, died at 10:10 p.m. on March 30 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on April 11 at Floral Hill Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
GONZALEZ, Dennis, 68, died at 9:47 a.m. on March 31 at home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on April 10 at Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
SIDELL
ASMAR, Kelly Sue, 57, died April 3 at home. Services will take place at a later date.
