These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DEL CARMEN GARZA, Maria, 95, died March 31 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on April 6 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 5 p.m. on April 6 at Kruger Funeral Home.
EDWARDS, Thomas, 75, died at 1:20 p.m. on April 2 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on April 5 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. on April 6 at the funeral home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
CATLIN
LATINOVICH, George, 83, died at 4:50 p.m. on March 31 at Saint Francis Hospital. Visitation: 12-3 p.m. on April 8 at Kruger Funeral Home. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on April 10 at Giovanini Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 10 at Giovanini Funeral Home. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
SORENSON, Mary Anne, 78, died at 2:25 p.m. on March 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 6 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 6 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
GONZALEZ, Dennis, 68, died at 9:47 a.m. on March 31 at home. Arrangements are pending.
LAFAYETTE, Ind.
SICHTS, Wanda Lou, 77, died April 3. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 6 at Maus Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 6 at the funeral home.
